DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) PT Raised to $21.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Pivotal Research from $20.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 153.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DISH. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DISH Network will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Defranco acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 304,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,852. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James Defranco purchased 300,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 304,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,852. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 226,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,678. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,788,000 after purchasing an additional 597,587 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in DISH Network by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,004,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,430,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,562,000 after acquiring an additional 53,629 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,341,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,509,000 after acquiring an additional 44,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DISH Network by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after acquiring an additional 53,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

