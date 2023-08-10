Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $115.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.73% from the stock’s previous close.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Datadog from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Datadog from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $86.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.99. Datadog has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $120.75.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $1,163,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,018,862.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $107,353.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 72,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,482.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $1,163,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,018,862.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 621,949 shares of company stock valued at $62,761,561. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 493.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

