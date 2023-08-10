Daniel J. Weber Sells 16,000 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $238,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,636.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.43. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $546.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTM Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,783 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,122,000 after acquiring an additional 162,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

