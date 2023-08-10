Commerce Bank Sells 2,029 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,248,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.5% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $193,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $173.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $449.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.13. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.80.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

