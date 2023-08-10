Commerce Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,564 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 928.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,627,890 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $242,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080,468 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,991,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $121,338,000 after buying an additional 878,633 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,672,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after buying an additional 751,210 shares in the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Stock Down 0.9 %

Tapestry stock opened at $41.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.94. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays raised shares of Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. OTR Global lowered shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Tapestry



Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

