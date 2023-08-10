Commerce Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Five9 were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 402.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,988 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 3,131.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,040,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,602,000 after buying an additional 1,008,200 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,495,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,331,000 after buying an additional 837,067 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $55,363,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after buying an additional 703,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $67.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.97. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $120.39.

Insider Activity at Five9

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $162,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,277.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $162,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,277.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 107,340 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $8,045,133.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 287,758 shares of company stock valued at $21,799,003 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Five9 from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.59.

Five9 Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

