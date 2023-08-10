Commerce Bank Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Motco raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $56.42 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average is $56.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

