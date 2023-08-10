Commerce Bank Has $355,000 Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Commerce Bank raised its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Doximity were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Doximity by 12,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 52.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Doximity

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $159,333.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,214 shares of company stock worth $765,301. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Doximity Stock Down 22.8 %

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $41.80. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.42.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $110.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 26.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Doximity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Doximity from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

