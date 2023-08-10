Commerce Bank Buys 5,758 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Sabre were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sabre by 438.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,295,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,544,000 after buying an additional 3,496,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sabre by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,045,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,179,000 after buying an additional 2,936,382 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Sabre by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 17,863,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,394,000 after buying an additional 2,272,515 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,322,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,816,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,569 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sabre

In other Sabre news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,867,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $269,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 546,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,309.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,867,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $936,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Stock Down 5.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ SABR opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.83. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $8.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32.

SABR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Sabre in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sabre from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabre has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

