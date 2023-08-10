Commerce Bank Acquires 1,010 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Azenta were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZTA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Azenta by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Azenta by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Azenta by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Azenta by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $57.76 on Thursday. Azenta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $65.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.68 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day moving average is $45.35.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Azenta from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Azenta from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

