Citigroup Raises Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $135.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $96.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DDOG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Datadog from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Datadog from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $86.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.92 and its 200-day moving average is $84.99. Datadog has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $120.75.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $107,353.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 72,675 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,482.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,070 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $107,353.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 72,675 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,482.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 6,543 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $588,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 621,949 shares of company stock worth $62,761,561 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Datadog by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Datadog by 493.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in shares of Datadog by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

