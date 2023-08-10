Barclays Raises DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $30.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised DraftKings from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DraftKings from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on DraftKings from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on DraftKings from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.90.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DKNG

DraftKings Price Performance

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

DKNG opened at $28.26 on Monday. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.81.

In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at $755,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at $755,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,416,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,296,099 shares of company stock worth $36,285,547 over the last three months. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.