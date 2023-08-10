Barclays PLC Takes $7.14 Million Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 330,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of Topgolf Callaway Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth about $67,824,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $48,831,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $20,919,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $13,613,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $13,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 862,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,636,817.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 862,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,636,817.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $109,184.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 837,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,288,705.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $456,142 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

Shares of MODG opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.63. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $25.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average is $20.95.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 2.33%. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Articles

