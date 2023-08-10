Barclays PLC Sells 34,214 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,214 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.26% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $8,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NTLA opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average of $40.56. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $69.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.08 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 854.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $89.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $73,373.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,526 shares in the company, valued at $492,271.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,492 shares of company stock worth $324,174 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

Featured Stories

