Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 41,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 39,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $1,215,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 27,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $129.66 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $133.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.84.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 615,832 shares of company stock worth $22,776,264 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

