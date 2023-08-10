Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.2% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 239,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,141,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNJ opened at $173.07 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.13.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.36%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.80.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

