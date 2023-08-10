3,053 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $112.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.87 and a 200-day moving average of $100.03.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.77.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

