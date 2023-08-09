Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 334 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other Teradata news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $1,498,263.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,116,853. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $1,498,263.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,081 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,946 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Teradata Stock Down 17.0 %

Shares of TDC stock opened at $46.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.84 and its 200-day moving average is $44.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.83, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.09 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 31.69%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Teradata

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Articles

