Sturgeon Ventures LLP Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,236 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 9.8% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.2 %

MSFT stock opened at $326.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,331 shares of company stock worth $20,450,828. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

