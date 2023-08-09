Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $13.37 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,371 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,680 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.4% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,566,000. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 62,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,148,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 555.0% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after buying an additional 16,773 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.4% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 297,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $85,630,000 after buying an additional 43,969 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 101.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 119,788 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,099,000 after buying an additional 60,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,828. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Macquarie upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.76.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $326.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $337.00 and a 200 day moving average of $299.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

