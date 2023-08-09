Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,344 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,565 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.9% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $2,566,000. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 62,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,148,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 555.0% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,773 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.4% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 297,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $85,630,000 after acquiring an additional 43,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 101.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 119,788 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,099,000 after acquiring an additional 60,354 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.76.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at $29,481,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,331 shares of company stock worth $20,450,828. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $326.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $337.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

