SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases 67 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,795 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.0% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $326.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $337.00 and a 200 day moving average of $299.28. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,331 shares of company stock worth $20,450,828 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.76.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

