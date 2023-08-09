Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1,752.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. 58.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

Papa John’s International Trading Down 2.4 %

PZZA stock opened at $81.76 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $97.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.14.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $514.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 80.77%.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also

