Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Novanta by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,670,000 after acquiring an additional 100,437 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novanta by 1.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,417,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,584,000 after acquiring an additional 18,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Novanta by 56.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,406,000 after acquiring an additional 405,731 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Novanta by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,015,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Novanta by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 985,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,852,000 after purchasing an additional 517,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Stock Performance

Shares of NOVT opened at $153.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 74.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.40. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.02 and a 12-month high of $187.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.22 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NOVT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th.

Novanta Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

