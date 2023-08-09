Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $6.69 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 5.3% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 72,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth $16,869,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 22.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY opened at $73.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.22 and a 1 year high of $87.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.