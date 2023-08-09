Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $8,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 54.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $73,373.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,271.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,492 shares of company stock valued at $324,174. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.56. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $69.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.08). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.92% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. The company had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

