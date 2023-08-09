Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Invst LLC

Invst LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,802 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $326.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $337.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,828. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Macquarie upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.