Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lifted by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,598 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 5.2% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,830,338 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $815,986,000 after buying an additional 91,321 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,769 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 8,892 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $326.05 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $337.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.28.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at $29,481,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at $29,481,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,331 shares of company stock worth $20,450,828. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.76.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

