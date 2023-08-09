Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,769 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.5% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.76.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $326.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.28. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,331 shares of company stock worth $20,450,828 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

