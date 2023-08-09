MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in MasTec by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in MasTec by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTZ opened at $92.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -579.31 and a beta of 1.40. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.36 and a 1 year high of $123.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.90.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

