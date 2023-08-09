Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 762 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,837,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,631,000 after purchasing an additional 416,384 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,305,000 after acquiring an additional 108,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after acquiring an additional 746,284 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,112,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,020,000 after acquiring an additional 136,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,112,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,444,000 after purchasing an additional 136,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTLA has been the topic of several research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $89.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $69.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.56.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.92% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intellia Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $73,373.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,271.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,492 shares of company stock valued at $324,174 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

