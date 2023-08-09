Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $875,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Howard Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 615,832 shares of company stock worth $22,776,264. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $131.40 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $133.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

