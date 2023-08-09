Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $764,000 Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,649 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Macquarie raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.76.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at $29,481,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,481,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,305,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,331 shares of company stock worth $20,450,828 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $326.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $337.00 and a 200-day moving average of $299.28. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.