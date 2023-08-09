Eukles Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Eukles Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,204 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.6% of Eukles Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,828. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $326.05 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Macquarie raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.76.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

