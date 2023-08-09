Cumberland Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,140 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,665 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.6% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,331 shares of company stock worth $20,450,828 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.2 %

MSFT opened at $326.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $337.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

