Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $15.27 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cadinha & Co. LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,976 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 39,267 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.2% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.76.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $326.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $337.00 and a 200 day moving average of $299.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,305,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,305,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,828 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

