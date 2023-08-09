Brio Consultants LLC Buys 352 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 615,832 shares of company stock worth $22,776,264 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $131.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $133.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

