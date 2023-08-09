Bray Capital Advisors Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,175 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.8% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.76.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.2 %

MSFT stock opened at $326.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $337.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,481,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,828. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.