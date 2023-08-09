Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stake Cut by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 60,285 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Bio-Techne worth $10,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 382.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,919,000 after buying an additional 5,672,587 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,519,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,420,000 after buying an additional 4,091,998 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,924,978,000 after buying an additional 18,627 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 299.2% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,134,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,658,000 after buying an additional 3,098,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,675,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,155,000 after buying an additional 2,788,348 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,224,563.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $84.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $96.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

