Barclays PLC Sells 66,079 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,079 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Henry Schein worth $8,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51,106 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HSIC opened at $75.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $1,800,343.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,973,520.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,018 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

