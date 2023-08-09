Barclays PLC Purchases Shares of 188,700 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 188,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,560,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 80,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 42,354 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $18,095,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $232,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.18. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

