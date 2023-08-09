Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s Largest Position

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,173 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,821 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 8.0% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.86.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $179.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.