American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $2.50 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.7% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,645 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.76.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $326.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $337.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at $29,481,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at $29,481,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,331 shares of company stock worth $20,450,828 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

