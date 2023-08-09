Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,072 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,310,795,000 after buying an additional 1,923,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

Alphabet stock opened at $131.40 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $133.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.44 and a 200-day moving average of $110.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,604,396.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at $137,604,396.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 615,832 shares of company stock valued at $22,776,264 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

