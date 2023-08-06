Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 5,013 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of PROG worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PROG by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROG by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PROG by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,627,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,487,000 after buying an additional 53,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PROG by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 838,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after buying an additional 96,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

PROG stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day moving average of $28.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.11. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $44.81.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PROG from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

