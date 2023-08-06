Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,385 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Wabash National worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WNC shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Wabash National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $24.00 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.22. Wabash National had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.71%.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

