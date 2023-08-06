Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 89,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 13.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95.

In other news, CAO Oladipo Iluyomade sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Oladipo Iluyomade sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 250,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $2,922,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,528,252 shares in the company, valued at $17,865,265.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 356,491 shares of company stock worth $4,165,901. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.75 to $11.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.81.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

