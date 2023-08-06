Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Get RadNet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $311,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,666,453.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $622,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 303,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,441,418.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $311,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,485 shares in the company, valued at $8,666,453.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,884 shares of company stock worth $1,373,113 in the last ninety days. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RadNet Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

RadNet stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -138.33 and a beta of 1.68. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.13.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.34 million. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RadNet

(Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.