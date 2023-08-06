Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $733,000 Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Andersons worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Andersons by 762.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Andersons by 817.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Andersons by 10.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Andersons by 641.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Andersons Trading Up 0.6 %

ANDE opened at $53.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.49. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.37.

Andersons Announces Dividend

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANDE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price target on Andersons from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Andersons from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 55,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total value of $2,815,620.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,667 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,743.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 275,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,230,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 55,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total transaction of $2,815,620.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,667 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,743.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,188 shares of company stock worth $3,571,610 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

