Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,530 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 778.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 563.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter.

IRWD opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.93. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $12.66.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $104.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $224,591.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,718,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $224,591.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,718,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $284,962.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRWD. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

